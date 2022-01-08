Cold kills 22 stuck in cars in heavy snow at Pakistan resort ZARAR KHAN , Associated Press Jan. 8, 2022 Updated: Jan. 8, 2022 12:26 p.m.
1 of29 In this photo provided by the Inter Services Public Relations, people walk past vehicles trapped in a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, some 28 miles (45 kilometers) north of the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Temperatures fell to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit) amid heavy snowfall at Pakistan's mountain resort town of Murree overnight, killing multiple people who were stuck in their vehicles, officials said Saturday. (Inter Services Public Relations via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of29 In this photo provided by the Inter Services Public Relations, army troops take part in rescue operation in a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, some 28 miles (45 kilometers) north of the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Temperatures fell to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit) amid heavy snowfall at Pakistan's mountain resort town of Murree overnight, killing multiple people who were stuck in their vehicles, officials said Saturday. (Inter Services Public Relations via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of29
4 of29 In this photo provided by the Inter Services Public Relations, army members take part in a rescue operation in a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, some 28 miles (45 kilometers) north of the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Temperatures fell to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit) amid heavy snowfall at Pakistan's mountain resort town of Murree overnight, killing multiple people who were stuck in their vehicles, officials said Saturday. (Inter Services Public Relations via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of29 In this photo provided by the Inter Services Public Relations, army troops take part in a rescue operation in a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, some 28 miles (45 kilometers) north of the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Temperatures fell to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit) amid heavy snowfall at Pakistan's mountain resort town of Murree overnight, killing multiple people who were stuck in their vehicles, officials said Saturday. (Inter Services Public Relations via AP) AP Show More Show Less 6 of29
7 of29 Vehicles are stranded on a snow-covered road in a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, some 28 miles (45 kilometers) north of the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Temperatures fell to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit) amid heavy snowfall at Pakistan's mountain resort town of Murree overnight, killing multiple people who were stuck in their vehicles, officials said Saturday. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
8 of29 In this photo provided by the Inter Services Public Relations, army members take part in a rescue operation in a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, some 28 miles (45 kilometers) north of the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Temperatures fell to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit) amid heavy snowfall at Pakistan's mountain resort town of Murree overnight, killing multiple people who were stuck in their vehicles, officials said Saturday. (Inter Services Public Relations via AP) AP Show More Show Less 9 of29
10 of29 Vehicles are stranded on a snow-covered road in a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, some 28 miles (45 kilometers) north of the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Temperatures fell to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit) amid heavy snowfall at Pakistan's mountain resort town of Murree overnight, killing multiple people who were stuck in their vehicles, officials said Saturday. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
11 of29 Vehicles are stranded on a snow-covered road in a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, some 28 miles (45 kilometers) north of the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Temperatures fell to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit) amid heavy snowfall at Pakistan's mountain resort town of Murree overnight, killing multiple people who were stuck in their vehicles, officials said Saturday. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less 12 of29
13 of29 A vehicle is stranded on a snow-covered road in a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, some 28 miles (45 kilometers) north of the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Temperatures fell to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit) amid heavy snowfall at Pakistan's mountain resort town of Murree overnight, killing multiple people who were stuck in their vehicles, officials said Saturday. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
14 of29 In this photo provided by the Inter Services Public Relations, army members take part in a rescue operation in a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, some 28 miles (45 kilometers) north of the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Temperatures fell to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit) amid heavy snowfall at Pakistan's mountain resort town of Murree overnight, killing multiple people who were stuck in their vehicles, officials said Saturday. (Inter Services Public Relations via AP) AP Show More Show Less 15 of29
16 of29 In this photo provided by the Inter Services Public Relations, an army soldier takes part in a rescue operation in a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, some 28 miles (45 kilometers) north of the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Temperatures fell to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit) amid heavy snowfall at Pakistan's mountain resort town of Murree overnight, killing multiple people who were stuck in their vehicles, officials said Saturday. (Inter Services Public Relations via AP) AP Show More Show Less
17 of29 A vehicle is stranded on a snow-covered road in a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, some 28 miles (45 kilometers) north of the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Temperatures fell to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit) amid heavy snowfall at Pakistan's mountain resort town of Murree overnight, killing multiple people who were stuck in their vehicles, officials said Saturday. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less 18 of29
19 of29 A vehicle is stranded on a snow-covered road in a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, some 28 miles (45 kilometers) north of the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Temperatures fell to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit) amid heavy snowfall at Pakistan's mountain resort town of Murree overnight, killing multiple people who were stuck in their vehicles, officials said Saturday. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
20 of29 In this photo provided by the Inter Services Public Relations, army members take part in a rescue operation in a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, some 28 miles (45 kilometers) north of the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Temperatures fell to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit) amid heavy snowfall at Pakistan's mountain resort town of Murree overnight, killing multiple people who were stuck in their vehicles, officials said Saturday. (Inter Services Public Relations via AP) AP Show More Show Less 21 of29
22 of29 In this photo provided by the Inter Services Public Relations, army members take part in a rescue operation in a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, some 28 miles (45 kilometers) north of the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Temperatures fell to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit) amid heavy snowfall at Pakistan's mountain resort town of Murree overnight, killing multiple people who were stuck in their vehicles, officials said Saturday. (Inter Services Public Relations via AP) AP Show More Show Less
23 of29 A shopkeeper waits for customers after a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, some 28 miles (45 kilometers) north of the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Temperatures fell to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit) amid heavy snowfall at Pakistan's mountain resort town of Murree overnight, killing multiple people who were stuck in their vehicles, officials said Saturday. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less 24 of29
25 of29 A person cleans his home after a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, some 28 miles (45 kilometers) north of the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Temperatures fell to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit) amid heavy snowfall at Pakistan's mountain resort town of Murree overnight, killing multiple people who were stuck in their vehicles, officials said Saturday. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
26 of29 Technicians work on an electricity pole which was damaged during a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, some 28 miles (45 kilometers) north of the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Temperatures fell to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit) amid heavy snowfall at Pakistan's mountain resort town of Murree overnight, killing multiple people who were stuck in their vehicles, officials said Saturday. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less 27 of29
28 of29 A cemetery is covered by snow after a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, some 28 miles (45 kilometers) north of the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Temperatures fell to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit) amid heavy snowfall at Pakistan's mountain resort town of Murree overnight, killing multiple people who were stuck in their vehicles, officials said Saturday. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
29 of29
ISLAMABAD (AP) — At least 22 people, including 10 children, died in a popular mountain resort town in Pakistan after being stuck in their vehicles overnight during a heavy snowstorm as temperatures plummeted, officials said Saturday.
Most of the victims died of hypothermia, officials said. Among them was an Islamabad police officer and seven other members of his family, fellow police officer Atiq Ahmed said.