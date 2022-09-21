Climate Migration: Indian kids find hope in a new language ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL, AP Science Writer Sep. 21, 2022 Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 11:16 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of29 Jerifa Islam stands outside her home in a poor neighborhood in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. A flood in 2019 in the Darrang district of India's Assam state started Jerifa Islam, her brother Raju and their parents on a journey that led the family from their Himalayan village to the poor neighborhood. Aijaz Rahi/AP Show More Show Less
2 of29 Jaidul Islam, left, arrives with his daughter Jerifa to drop her at a government school in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. A flood in 2019 in the Darrang district of India's Assam state started Jerifa, her brother Raju and their parents on a journey that led the family from their Himalayan village to the poor neighborhood. Aijaz Rahi/AP Show More Show Less 3 of29
4 of29 Jerifa Islam, second left, lines up with other students to receive free milk distributed at a government school near her home in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. A flood in 2019 in the Darrang district of India's Assam state started Jerifa, her brother Raju and their parents on a journey that led the family from their Himalayan village to the poor neighborhood. Aijaz Rahi/AP Show More Show Less
5 of29 Jerifa Islam writes Kannada language lessons in her notebook at a government school in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. A flood in 2019 in the Darrang district of India's Assam state started Jerifa, her brother Raju and their parents on a journey that led the family from their Himalayan village to the poor neighborhood. Aijaz Rahi/AP Show More Show Less 6 of29
7 of29 Jerifa Islam writes the alphabet in Kannada in her notebook at a government school in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. A flood in 2019 in the Darrang district of India's Assam started Jerifa, her brother Raju and their parents on a journey that led the family from their Himalayan village to the poor neighborhood. The kids are now learning a new language to be able to go to school, and their parents hope that this new life in a new city will help them provide opportunities. Aijaz Rahi/AP Show More Show Less
8 of29 A teacher conducts an after school class, part of a program run by a non-government organization for migrant children, many of whom are climate refugees, in Bengaluru, India, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Aijaz Rahi/AP Show More Show Less 9 of29
10 of29 Raju, left, meets his father Jaidul Islam after his school bus dropped him near his home in a poor neighborhood in Bengaluru, India, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. A flood in 2019 in the Darrang district of India's Assam state started Raju, his sister Jerifa and their parents on a journey that led the family from their Himalayan village to the poor neighborhood. Aijaz Rahi/AP Show More Show Less
11 of29 Homes are surrounded with floodwater from the River Brahmaputra, in Assam, India, July 16, 2019. AP Show More Show Less 12 of29
13 of29 Children play in a narrow lane of a poor community in Bengaluru, India, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. In this community, most people are from Assam state, many forced to migrate because of climate change and dreaming of a better future. Aijaz Rahi/AP Show More Show Less
14 of29 A girl looks at a man selling colorful candies as he walks through the narrow lanes of a poor community in Bengaluru, India, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. In this community, most people are from Assam state, many forced to migrate because of climate change and dreaming of a better future. Aijaz Rahi/AP Show More Show Less 15 of29
16 of29 Jaidul Islam, left, sits with his wife Pinjira Khatun, right, and their children Jerifa Islam, second left, and Raju inside their home in a poor neighborhood in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Aijaz Rahi/AP Show More Show Less
17 of29 Raju, right, talks with his father Jaidul Islam after coming back from school at their home in a poor neighborhood in Bengaluru, India, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. A flood in 2019 in the Darrang district of India's Assam state started Raju, his sister Jerifa and their parents that led the family from their Himalayan village to the poor neighborhood. Aijaz Rahi/AP Show More Show Less 18 of29
19 of29 Climate refugee Jaidul Islam, left, holds up a large suitcase in which he carried some clothes for the kids, a mosquito net and two towels, when he left his flooded village with his family and migrated to this one room home in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Aijaz Rahi/AP Show More Show Less
20 of29 Jerifa Islam spends time with her father Jaidul Islam at a neighbor's home in a poor neighborhood in Bengaluru, India, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. A flood in 2019 in the Darrang district of India's Assam state started Jerifa Islam, her brother Raju and their parents on a journey that led the family from their Himalayan village to the poor neighborhood. Aijaz Rahi/AP Show More Show Less 21 of29
22 of29 Jerifa Islam, left, holds the hand of her father Jaidul Islam as they spend time at a neighbor's home in a poor neighborhood in Bengaluru, India, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. In the suburban area where Jerifa and her family now live, most people are from Assam state, many forced to migrate because of climate change and dreaming of a better future. Aijaz Rahi/AP Show More Show Less
23 of29 A child plays with a jump rope in a narrow lane of a poor neighborhood in Bengaluru, India, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. In this community, most people are from Assam state, many forced to migrate because of climate change and dreaming of a better future. Aijaz Rahi/AP Show More Show Less 24 of29
25 of29 Children play in a poor neighborhood next to an upscale residential apartment building in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. In this community, most people are from Assam state, many forced to migrate because of climate change and dreaming of a better future. Aijaz Rahi/AP Show More Show Less
26 of29 Jerifa Islam stands at the entrance of her home in a poor neighborhood in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. In the suburban area where Jerifa and her family now live, most people are from Assam state, many forced to migrate because of climate change and dreaming of a better future. Aijaz Rahi/AP Show More Show Less 27 of29
28 of29 Jaidul Islam, right, walks past an upscale residential apartment building with his daughter Jerifa to drop her at a government school in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. A flood in 2019 in the Darrang district of India's Assam started Jerifa Islam, her brother Raju and their parents on a journey that led the family from their Himalayan village to the poor neighborhood. Aijaz Rahi/AP Show More Show Less
29 of29
BENGALURU, India (AP) — Eight-year-old Jerifa Islam only remembers the river being angry, its waters gnawing away her family's farmland and waves lashing their home during rainy season flooding. Then one day in July of 2019, the mighty Brahmaputra River swallowed everything.
Her home in the Darrang district of India’s Assam state was washed away. But the calamity started Jerifa and her brother, Raju 12, on a path that eventually led them to schools nearly 2,000 miles (3,218 kilometers) away in Bengaluru, where people speak the Kannada language that is so different from the children's native Bangla.
Written By
ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL