China's economy grows still-weak 4.8% in January-March

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth edged up to a still-weak 4.8% over a year ago in the first three months of 2022 as spreading coronavirus outbreaks prompted the shutdown of major industrial cities.
Growth crept up from the previous quarter’s 4% following a slump triggered by tighter government controls on use of debt by China’s vast real estate industry, official data showed Monday. Compared with the previous quarter, as other major economies are measured, growth declined to 1.3% from 1.4%.