China crash rare disaster for state-run airlines JOE McDONALD, AP Business Writer March 21, 2022 Updated: March 21, 2022 8:31 a.m.
BEIJING (AP) — China is, along with North America and Europe, one of the world’s top three air travel markets. It has dramatically improved safety since a string of deadly crashes in the 1990s and 2000s.
China hasn’t reported a crash of a commercial flight with more than five fatalities since 2010. The ruling Communist Party's military wing, the People's Liberation Army, also has suffered fatal crashes, but few details are available.