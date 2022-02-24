China calls for talks over Ukraine, OKs Russian wheat import JOE McDONALD, AP Business Writer Feb. 24, 2022 Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 5:03 a.m.
BEIJING (AP) — China repeated calls for talks to resolve the crisis in Ukraine on Thursday while refusing to criticize Russia’s attack, and in a move that could help reduce the impact of Western sanctions against Moscow, approved imports of Russian wheat.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters at a daily briefing that “the Ukraine issue is complex in its historical background ... what we are seeing today is the interplay of complex factors.”