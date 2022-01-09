Chicago mayor, teachers still at odds over COVID protocols

CHICAGO (AP) — Negotiations resumed Saturday to resolve a standoff between Chicago school officials and the city's teachers union over COVID-19 precautions that canceled three days of classes, but the public war-of-words between union leaders and Chicago's mayor showed little sign of easing.
In a statement, Mayor Lori Lightfoot flatly rejected the union's latest proposal that its leaders described as a solution. The union softened its prior demand for broad mandatory testing but maintained that teachers and kids shouldn't return to classrooms until mid-January.