Charges dropped for Black man stunned by cop in traffic stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Black DoorDash driver no longer faces charges in a traffic stop for speeding in which a police officer shot him with a stun gun, an exchange the man caught on video as he declined to leave his car and requested a police supervisor.
A judge this week dismissed the case against Delane Gordon, according to Hamilton County district attorney’s office spokesperson Bruce Garner. Gordon had been charged with speeding, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in the March 10 stop while delivering food in Collegedale, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Chattanooga.