Challenges mount against Peru's president, his family REGINA GARCIA CANO, Associated Press Sep. 4, 2022 Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 11:40 a.m.
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — President Pedro Castillo’s surprise election brought hopes for change in Peru’s unstable and corrupt political system, but the impoverished rural teacher and political neophyte has found himself so engulfed in impeachment votes and corruption allegations that his presidency has become an exercise in political survival.
Chances the leftist leader could accomplish a signature policy such as improving education or health care were slim to begin with, given his lack of support in Congress, and have evaporated as he focuses on staying in office and his family’s freedom.
REGINA GARCIA CANO