Central Michigan District Health Department supports World AIDS Day

Central Michigan District Health Department supports World AIDS Day, Wednesday, Dec. 1. First observed in 1988, World AIDS Day was initiated by health ministers from around the world who called for a spirit of social tolerance and a greater awareness of HIV/AIDS on an international scale. The 2022 theme for observance is Putting Ourselves to the Test; Achieving Equity to End HIV. Every year, agencies from across the world bring attention to the HIV epidemic to increase HIV awareness and knowledge to speak out against HIV stigma.

In Michigan, the prevalence of HIV continues to increase because the number of new diagnoses is larger than the number of deaths. This is largely due to improved anti-retroviral medications. According to the 2021 Michigan Statewide HIV Surveillance Report, there were 638 new HIV diagnoses. There are 9,966,555 people living in Michigan, and 17,870 of them were living with HIV in 2021.

CMDHD always offers free rapid and conventional HIV testing during regular business hours at the Isabella County location. Walk-ins are welcome, and prevention methods are available. In recognition of World AIDS Day, CMDHD will be offering HIV testing appointments after business hours at their Isabella County office on Thursday, Dec 1.

In addition to getting tested, CMDHD is encouraging people to wear a red ribbon, which is an international symbol of AIDS awareness that can be worn by people all year and particularly around World AIDS Day to demonstrate care and concern about HIV and AIDS. Ribbons are available at any of CMDHD’s six county locations on Dec. 1.

Central Michigan District Health Department offers HIV and STI testing by appointment. Call 989-773-5921 extension 1409 to make an appointment.

For more information, visit cmdhd.org.

