Central Michigan District Health Department supports World AIDS Day, Wednesday, Dec. 1. First observed in 1988, World AIDS Day was initiated by health ministers from around the world who called for a spirit of social tolerance and a greater awareness of HIV/AIDS on an international scale. The 2022 theme for observance is Putting Ourselves to the Test; Achieving Equity to End HIV. Every year, agencies from across the world bring attention to the HIV epidemic to increase HIV awareness and knowledge to speak out against HIV stigma.

In Michigan, the prevalence of HIV continues to increase because the number of new diagnoses is larger than the number of deaths. This is largely due to improved anti-retroviral medications. According to the 2021 Michigan Statewide HIV Surveillance Report, there were 638 new HIV diagnoses. There are 9,966,555 people living in Michigan, and 17,870 of them were living with HIV in 2021.