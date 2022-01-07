Warrant: 5-year-old might have started deadly Philly blaze CLAUDIA LAUER, MICHAEL RUBINKAM and MARYCLAIRE DALE, Associated Press Jan. 6, 2022 Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 12:22 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Investigators are looking into whether a 5-year-old who was playing with a lighter set a Christmas tree on fire, sparking a conflagration that killed 12 family members in a Philadelphia rowhome, officials revealed Thursday.
That disclosure was included in a search warrant application as city and federal investigators sought to determine the cause of the blaze, the city’s deadliest in more than a century, which took the lives of three sisters and several of their children early Wednesday.
