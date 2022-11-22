Candlelight vigil held for slain Virginia mom, 3 children

CHESTER, Va. (AP) — Parents, teachers, classmates and community members lit candles, prayed and shared memories during a vigil for a mother and three children who were fatally shot at their home in Virginia last week.

Authorities said JoAnna Cottle called police just before 5 a.m. Friday to report an intruder in her home in Chester, just south of Richmond. When police arrived, they found the bodies of Cottle, 39, and her children, Kaelyn Parson, 13, and 4-year-old twins, Kinsey and Jayson Cottle.