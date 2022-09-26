Canadian navy vessel headed to areas hit hardest by Fiona ROB GILLIES, Associated Press Sep. 26, 2022 Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 12:46 p.m.
TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s defense minister said Monday that 100 soldiers have been deployed to each of three Atlantic provinces hit by former Hurricane Fiona and a navy vessel will visit the most devastated area of Newfoundland, where 76 homes were destroyed or structurally damaged.
Defense Minister Anita Anand said the HMCS Margaret Brooke will conduct wellness checks at four hard-hit communities. She more troops are ready if called upon.