Canada to temporarily decriminalize certain drugs in BC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canada's government announced Tuesday it will allow the province of British Colombia to try a three-year experiment in decriminalizing possession of small amounts of drugs, hoping it will help stem a record number of overdose deaths by easing a fear of arrest by those who need help.
The policy approved by federal officials doesn't legalize the substances, but Canadians in the Pacific coast province who possess up to 2.5 grams of illicit drugs for personal use will not be arrested or charged.