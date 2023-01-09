Californians gird for more rain, snow, potential floods

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians steeled Monday for the latest of a series of powerful storms that have shuttered schools, toppled trees, flooded roads and left tens of thousands without power.
The Sacramento City Unified School District canceled school Monday, with six campuses without electricity, the Sacramento Bee reported. More than 36,000 customers remained without power early Monday, down from more than 350,000 a day earlier after gusts of 60 mph (97 kph) knocked trees into power lines, according to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District.