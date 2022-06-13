California lawmakers OK budget over governor's objections

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Monday passed a $300 billion operating budget over the objections of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, highlighting disagreements among Democrats about how to spend a record-breaking surplus that, by itself, is more than most other states spend in a year.
While Newsom does not support the Legislature's spending plan, lawmakers sent the bill to his desk anyway because the California Constitution requires them to pass a budget by Wednesday or else they don't get paid. Unlike most states, California lawmakers are full-time and get paid $119,702 per year.