California eyes giving 500,000 fast food workers more power DON THOMPSON, Associated Press Jan. 31, 2022 Updated: Jan. 31, 2022 7:07 p.m.
1 of5 FILE — Fast-food workers drive-through to protest for a $15 dollar hourly minimum wage outside a McDonald's restaurant in East Los Angeles Friday, March 12, 2021. On Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 California lawmakers approved a first-in-the-nation measure by Assemblyman Chris Holden that gives California's more than half-million fast food workers increased power and protections. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's more than half-million fast food workers would get increased power and protections under a first-in-the-nation measure approved by the state Assembly on Monday.
Workers would be included alongside employers and state agencies on a new Fast-Food Sector Council to set statewide minimum standards on wages, working hours, training and working conditions including procedures designed to protect employees from the coronavirus pandemic.