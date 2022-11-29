CMDHD Introduces REFRESH Program

Central Michigan District Health Department is dedicated to reducing the effects of hygiene poverty in our district’s schools. Hygiene poverty is the inability to afford basic hygiene and personal grooming products that most people take for granted. The sad truth is that some families can’t afford deodorant or menstrual products because that money is used to pay for rent or utilities. Children affected by hygiene poverty may come to school without the opportunity to shower, brush their teeth, or dress in clean clothing.

During the 2021-2022 school year, the impact of hygiene poverty in the rural schools in our six counties became evident. Over 80% of schools identified that they have been using menstrual and personal hygiene items donated by school staff, purchased using their own personal finances, for their students when needed. This burden expands beyond finances. Hygiene poverty can lead to impacted children being bullied, which can affect their ability to learn.