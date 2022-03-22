BuzzFeed cutting jobs, top editors leaving news division

BuzzFeed is reorienting and shrinking its news division as the digital media company best known for its lighthearted lists and quizzes strives to increase its profitability.
The New York-based company is offering voluntary buyouts in its high-profile, 100-person newsroom and some top editors are leaving. They include Mark Schoofs, the editor in chief of BuzzFeed News, and deputy editor in chief Tom Namako, who announced a move to NBC News Digital on Tuesday. Ariel Kaminer, the executive editor for investigations, is also leaving.