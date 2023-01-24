Broad protest for Danish government's plans to scrap holiday

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her centrist coalition have been broadly lambasted by the opposition, trade unions, the country's bishops and many rank-and-file members of their own parties for proposing to abolish a springtime public holiday.
The three-party government wants to scrap the holiday that falls on the fourth Friday after Easter and that is known as Store Bededag, or Great Prayer Day. They say the money saved will be used to boost defense funding; an official estimate says it would strengthen the structural public balance by around 3 billion kroner ($439 million) per year.