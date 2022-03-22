British ferry operator faces deadline to explain mass firing DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press March 22, 2022 Updated: March 22, 2022 7:03 a.m.
People take part in a union protest in solidarity with 800 P&O Ferries workers fired last week, opposite the Houses of Parliament, in London, Monday, March 21, 2022. Unions protested at British ports Friday, demanding the government step in to save jobs and protect key trade routes after major ferry operator P&O Ferries fired 800 U.K. crew members to replace them with cheaper contract staff.
A man with an anchor tattoo takes part in a union protest in solidarity with 800 P&O Ferries workers fired last week, opposite the Houses of Parliament, in London, Monday, March 21, 2022.
People take part in a union protest in solidarity with 800 P&O Ferries workers fired last week, opposite the Houses of Parliament, in London, Monday, March 21, 2022.
People take part in a union protest in solidarity with 800 P&O Ferries workers fired last week, opposite the Houses of Parliament, in London, Monday, March 21, 2022.
People take part in a union protest in solidarity with 800 P&O Ferries workers fired last week, opposite the Houses of Parliament, in London, Monday, March 21, 2022.
People take part in a union protest in solidarity with 800 P&O Ferries workers fired last week, opposite the Houses of Parliament, in London, Monday, March 21, 2022.
Placards lean against the base of statue during a union protest in solidarity with 800 P&O Ferries workers fired last week, opposite the Houses of Parliament, in London, Monday, March 21, 2022.
LONDON (AP) — A U.K. ferry operator owned by the government of Dubai faces a Tuesday deadline to explain why it fired 800 workers without notice, while British authorities say they may seek criminal penalties if the company is found to have acted illegally.
P&O Ferries fired the crew members over a Zoom call last week and then sent security teams onto ships to evict workers, touching off protests at ports around the U.K. Unions allege their members have been replaced by foreign workers who were hired through a third-party agency and are being paid $2.38 an hour.