British Conservatives set to go for top job if Johnson falls SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press Jan. 22, 2022 Updated: Jan. 22, 2022 2:28 a.m.
FILE - Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds up the traditional ministerial red dispatch box as he leaves for the House of Commons to deliver the Budget in London, Oct. 27, 2021. Sunak, 41, is widely regarded as the brightest rising star in the party, the best known of the contenders to the public — and the bookies' favorite to succeed Johnson.
FILE - Liz Truss, Britain's Foreign Secretary, leaves 10 Downing Street after a Cabinet meeting held ahead of the Budget being delivered by the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in London, Oct. 27, 2021. Truss, 46, took on the high-profile job of foreign secretary in September after serving as trade minister and has been gaining momentum as a contender since.
FILE - Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid speaks during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, Oct. 20, 2021. Javid, 52, has been health secretary since June, leading Britain's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FILE - British MP Michael Gove arrives at 10 Downing Street, in London, Sept. 15, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday. Gove, a party heavyweight, has held many key Cabinet posts and is currently in charge of delivering on the government's promise to "level up" Britain, that is, address inequality by increasing opportunities in deprived areas.
FILE - Jeremy Hunt, left, congratulates Boris Johnson after the announcement of the result in the ballot for the new Conservative party leader, in London, July 23, 2019. Hunt, a former health secretary and foreign secretary, ran against Johnson in the 2019 leadership race, billing himself as the more sensible, serious candidate. He lost heavily, and was dumped from the Cabinet when Johnson took over.
LONDON (AP) — Revelations that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff partied while Britain was in a coronavirus lockdown have provoked public outrage and led some members of his Conservative Party to consider ousting their leader.
If they manage to push Johnson out — or if he resigns — the party would hold a leadership contest to choose his replacement.