Brazilian voters attacked by misinformation days before vote

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian voters are being bombarded by online misinformation less than a week before they pick their next leader.
People on social media say, wrongly, that the leftist candidate in Brazil's presidential election plans to close down churches if elected. There are lies that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wants to let men use public-school restrooms next to little girls. And they're falsely alleging that right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has made comments confessing to cannibalism and pedophilia.