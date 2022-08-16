Brazil's presidential campaign kicks off amid violence fears MAURICIO SAVARESE and DIANE JEANTET, Associated Press Aug. 16, 2022 Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 1:47 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attend his re-election campaign rally in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Bolsonaro formally began his campaign for re-election in this town where he was stabbed during his 2018 campaign. General elections are set for Oct. 2. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks to supporters at his re-election campaign rally in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Bolsonaro formally began his campaign for re-election in this town where he was stabbed during his 2018 campaign. General elections are set for Oct. 2. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is searched before entering a rally in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Bolsonaro formally began his campaign for re-election in this town where he was stabbed during his 2018 campaign. General elections are set for Oct. 2. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro pose for photos in front of his image during a re-election campaign rally in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Bolsonaro formally began his campaign for re-election in this town where he was stabbed during his 2018 campaign. General elections are set for Oct. 2. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 An image of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for reelection, lays on the ground during a campaign rally for his rival, current President Jair Bolsonaro, in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Bolsonaro formally began his campaign for re-election in this town where he was stabbed during his 2018 campaign. General elections are set for Oct. 2. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his wife Michelle attend his re-election campaign rally in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Bolsonaro formally began his campaign for re-election in this town where he was stabbed during his 2018 campaign. General elections are set for Oct. 2. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro show a Trump campaign flag during a re-election campaign rally for Bolsonaro in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Bolsonaro formally began his campaign for re-election in this town where he was stabbed during his 2018 campaign. General elections are set for Oct. 2. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
JUIZ DE FORA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil's presidential election campaign officially began Tuesday with former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva leading all polls against incumbent Jair Bolsonaro amid growing concern of political violence and threats to democracy.
Da Silva, whose two-term presidency ran from 2003 to 2010, has already taken to wearing a bulletproof vest for public appearances. He was scheduled to speak at an engine factory Tuesday morning, but federal police officers asked him to cancel the event due to security concerns, according to his campaign. Instead, the leftist is launching his seventh bid for the presidency at a Volkswagen plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo, a manufacturing city outside Sao Paulo where he rose to fame as an union leader in the 1970s.
Written By
MAURICIO SAVARESE and DIANE JEANTET