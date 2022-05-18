Brazil's Bolsonaro accuses top court judge of abusing power

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has filed a complaint with the Supreme Court accusing one of its justices of abusing his authority, marking the latest escalation of confrontations between the far-right leader and the top court.
The complaint filed on Monday targets Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is overseeing an investigation to determine whether some of Bolsonaro’s most ardent allies are running a social media network aimed at spreading threats and fake news against Supreme Court justices.