John Althouse/AP

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A new program in North Carolina is placing a “bounty” on invasive Bradford pear trees as they spread through forests in the state.

The initiative is set to start with an April 23 event in Greensboro and could expand to more locations in the fall, according to North Carolina State University’s website. It will allow people to get up to five new native trees for their yards in exchange for cutting down the same number of Bradford pears.