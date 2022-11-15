Both of Louisiana's GOP senators weighing gubernatorial bid

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — With Louisiana's highly anticipated gubernatorial race less than a year away, both of the state's U.S. senators say they have considered running for governor and plan on announcing their decisions soon, possibly in the coming days.
During a routine press call Tuesday, Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy told reporters that he considered the gubernatorial race, hasmade a decision and will “make that announcement later this week," The Advocate reports. Cassidy’s comment comes a day after Louisiana’s other senator and fellow Republican, John Kennedy, made a similar statement.