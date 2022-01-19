Bone fragments found in search for woman missing in wildfire

DENVER (AP) — Investigators are working to determine whether some small bone fragments found during the search for a 91-year-old woman who tried to save her dogs from a wildfire that destroyed over 1,000 homes and buildings in suburban Denver could belong to her, authorities said Wednesday.

Scientific testing is underway to determine if the fragments are human or not as part of the search for Edna Nadine Turnbull, a process which can take weeks or months, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.