Bodycam video released in Busey sex offense investigation

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey released video and documents related to sexual offense charges filed against actor Gary Busey, who is accused of inappropriately touching at least three women at a horror movie convention earlier this month.

The documentation released Wednesday by Cherry Hill police was heavily redacted and revealed no major new details regarding the allegations. Most of the police bodycam videos and witness interview videos are also blurred and contain no audio.