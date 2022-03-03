Body found in Verde River was suspect in officer's shooting March 3, 2022 Updated: March 3, 2022 5:39 p.m.
This undated photo provided by the FBI shows Valentin Rodriguez, who is charged with assault in the shooting of a police officer for the Yavapai-Apache Nation in Camp Verde, Ariz. A body found in the Verde River is believed to be a suspect in the shooting of an officer, said police in central Arizona. The body has not yet been formally identified but personal items show the man may be Valentin Rodriguez, 39, said the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office and Yavapai-Apache Nation Police Department in a Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 statement. (FBI via AP)
A police officer joins other officers to look for shooting suspect in Camp Verde, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Residents of a Native American reservation in Arizona were told to stay inside their homes as authorities searched Thursday for a suspect who opened fire at tribal police officers, critically injuring one of them, authorities said. (Vyto Starinskas via AP)
Police investigate a shoorting in Camp Verde, Ariz., on early Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Residents of a Native American reservation in Arizona were told to stay inside their homes as authorities searched Thursday for a suspect who opened fire at tribal police officers, critically injuring one of them, authorities said. (Vyto Starinskas via AP)
A Yavapai County Deputy Sheriff looks into a field for a police shooting suspect in Camp Verde, Vt. on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Residents of a Native American reservation in Arizona were told to stay inside their homes as authorities searched Thursday for a suspect who opened fire at tribal police officers, critically injuring one of them, authorities said. (Vyto Starinskas via AP)
CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (AP) — The body of a man found in the Verde River has been positively identified as Valentin Rodriguez, who was suspected of shooting an Arizona police officer, authorities said Thursday.
Yavapai-Apache Nation police Sgt. Preston Brogdon is recovering after being shot in the abdomen on Feb. 9. A bullet went through his vest and belt, punctured his small intestine and shattered his pelvis and hip.