Bodies exhumed from mass grave in Ukraine's liberated Lyman JUSTIN SPIKE, Associated Press Oct. 11, 2022 Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 1:51 p.m.
LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — Covered head-to-toe in protective suits, forensic workers pulled several bodies wrapped in black plastic from a mass grave Tuesday in Ukraine's devastated city of Lyman, part of an arduous effort to piece together evidence of what happened under more than four months of Russian occupation.
Ten body bags lay beside a roughly 100-foot (30-meter) trench from which authorities said 32 bodies have been exhumed so far in the city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.