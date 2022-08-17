2 sailboats carrying dozens of migrants reach Greek island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Two sailboats carrying dozens of migrants arrived on a southern Greek island early Wednesday, with the first one running aground on rocks. Nobody was reported injured or missing.

The coast guard said the first sailboat, which ran aground on the southern coast of Kythera island early Wednesday, had been carrying 97 people, 93 of them from Afghanistan, three from Turkey and one from Pakistan. Local media reported that those on board included five women and five children.