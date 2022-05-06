Blurry ballots near Portland, Oregon, may delay tally

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (AP) — Defective barcodes on an unknown number of primary election ballots in a Portland, Oregon, suburban county will likely delay election results on May 17, election officials said.
Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall said this week that an unknown number of ballots have blurred barcodes that can’t be read by the county’s ballot-processing equipment and election workers will need to fill out new ballots by hand for those voters before they can be counted. Oregon is a vote-by-mail state.