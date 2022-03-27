Biscuits or bratwurst: GOP weighs its convention choices

In Milwaukee, one of two cities vying to host the Republican presidential convention in 2024, Democrats were pilloried by the potential visitors after predawn election results delivered Wisconsin for Joe Biden in the 2020 White House race. Rival Nashville, Tennessee, is run by a mayor whose Democratic brother was effectively redistricted out of his congressional seat by Republicans.
It's safe to say those two Democratic strongholds have mixed feelings about landing the GOP convention. Hosting the once-every-four-year assembly is an immediate spending jolt, plus a few days of invaluable national exposure. But it also means rolling out a welcome mat for bitter political foes.