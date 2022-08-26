Bills' investigation of Araiza didn't include alleged victim

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The attorney for a California teenager who has accused a Buffalo Bills rookie and two of his former college teammates of gang rape last fall said Friday the NFL team has not contacted him for details despite saying it had conducted a “thorough investigation.”
Dan Gilleon said he has not heard from team officials since first informing them of the allegations against Bills punter Matt Araiza in late July, when he says he had a phone conversation with team counsel Kathryn D’Angelo.