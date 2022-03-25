Bill to let Georgia parents reject kids' masks heads to Kemp

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers gave final approval Friday to a bill that would let parents opt their children out of public school mask mandates, with Gov. Brian Kemp expected to sign it.
Senate Bill 514 passed the state House 93-52 after a debate in which Republicans argued that parents should be able to reject “misguided policies” forcing their children to wear masks while Democrats argued the move would gut a protective measure that could still be needed if COVID-19 resurges or another respiratory illness becomes widespread.