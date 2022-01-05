Biden, Obama, Pelosi to speak at Harry Reid's funeral Jan. 4, 2022 Updated: Jan. 5, 2022 5:33 p.m.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and congressional leaders will speak at Harry Reid's funeral in Las Vegas on Saturday, a spokesperson for the late Senate Majority Leader said Wednesday.
“We are honored to have such a distinguished group paying tribute to Harry’s life and accomplishments,” Landra Reid, the late senator's wife, said in a statement. “These are not only some of the most consequential leaders of our time – they are also some of Harry’s best friends."