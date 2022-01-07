Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims DARLENE SUPERVILLE and PATTY NIEBERG, Associated Press Jan. 7, 2022 Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 8:33 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Offering hugs and humor, President Joe Biden comforted Coloradans grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses destroyed last week by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire that burned through a pair of heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder.
One victim was identified Friday and one person remained unaccounted for out of some 35,000 forced from their homes.
Written By
DARLENE SUPERVILLE and PATTY NIEBERG