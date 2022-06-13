Biden signs bill for national Asian Pacific history museum DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press June 13, 2022 Updated: June 13, 2022 5:16 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of5 Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., holds up a pen given to her by President Joe Biden during a bill signing ceremony for the "Commission To Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act," Monday, June 13, 2022, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Also on stage are Vice President Kamala Harris, second from left, Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 President Joe Biden speaks alongside Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., after signing the "Commission To Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act," Monday, June 13, 2022, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 President Joe Biden speaks during a bill signing ceremony for the "Commission To Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act," Monday, June 13, 2022, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris looks on. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed a bill Monday that will create a commission to study establishing a national museum on the history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States.
“I’m honored to sign into law something that’s long overdue,” he said at a White House ceremony.
Written By
DARLENE SUPERVILLE