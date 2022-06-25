Biden's mission in Europe: Shore up alliance against Russia ZEKE MILLER and DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press June 25, 2022 Updated: June 25, 2022 10:32 a.m.
1 of11 President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Saturday, June 25, 2022. Biden is traveling to Germany to attend a Group of Seven summit of leaders of the world's major industrialized nations. After the meeting in the Bavarian Alps, the president will go to Madrid on June 28 to participate in a gathering of NATO member countries. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is out to sustain the global alliance punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine as he embarks on a five-day trip to Europe as the four-month-old war shows no sign of abating and its aftershocks to global food and energy supplies are deepening.
Biden first joins a meeting of the Group of Seven leading economic powers in the Bavarian Alps of Germany and later travels to Madrid for a summit with leaders of the 30 NATO countries. The visit comes as the global coalition to bolster Ukraine and punish Russia for its aggression has showed signs of fraying amid skyrocketing inflation in food and energy prices caused by the conflict.
ZEKE MILLER and DARLENE SUPERVILLE