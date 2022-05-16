Biden praises Greece for leadership after Russia invasion

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday thanked Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for his country's “moral leadership” in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the two held talks at the White House on Monday about the ongoing conflict.
The visit by Mitsotakis comes as he was in Washington to mark a COVID-delayed commemoration of the bicentennial of the start of the Greek War of Independence, a more than eight-year long struggle that led to the ouster of the Ottoman Empire. The president and first lady Jill Biden were set to host Mitsotakis and his wife, Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis, later Monday at a White House reception to mark the bicentennial.