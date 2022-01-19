Biden considers restoring terror listing of Yemen's Houthis

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. is considering restoring its designation of Yemen's Houthis as a terrorist group.
Biden's comment, made at a White House news conference Wednesday, came after a cross-border strike Monday that killed three people in the United Arab Emirates. The Houthis, a former militia group that now controls much of Yemen, claimed responsibility for the attack, which Emiratis say used both missiles and drones, and started fires at a fuel depot and international airport.