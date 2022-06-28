Biden arrives in Spain looking to buck up weary NATO allies

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MADRID (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in Spain on Tuesday to meet with fellow leaders of NATO with plans to beef up the American presence in Europe at a moment of growing concern about the alliance's resolve in the face of the grinding war in Ukraine.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that Biden would detail the plan to increase the number of Navy destroyers based in Rota, Spain, from four to six in talks later on Tuesday with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Sullivan said the move was one of multiple announcements that Biden and NATO allies would make to help bolster the alliance in the region.