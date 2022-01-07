House GOP unveils budget bill ahead of governor's speech

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky House Republicans unveiled a two-year state budget plan Friday that includes increased education spending and pay raises for state employees, deciding not to wait to hear the Democratic governor's proposals in his budget speech planned next week.
Gov. Andy Beshear's office was caught off guard by the House GOP's proposal. His spokeswoman, Crystal Staley, said the plan falls short of the “game-changing investments” the governor plans to recommend, including funding universal pre-kindergarten for all 4-year-olds.