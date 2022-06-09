Berlin driver's 'confused' statements under investigation June 9, 2022 Updated: June 9, 2022 3:32 a.m.
BERLIN (AP) — Investigators are trying to make sense of “confused” statements by a man who drove into a school group in Berlin in what appears to have been a deliberate rampage, the city's mayor said Thursday.
Wednesday's incident on a popular shopping street in the center of the capital left one woman dead, a teacher with the school group from central Germany, and six people with life-threatening injuries. Another three were seriously injured.