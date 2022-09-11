Beloved Balmoral: Elizabeth leaves Highlands for last time DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press Sep. 11, 2022 Updated: Sep. 11, 2022 3:10 p.m.
1 of9 FILE - In this Sept. 1960, photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and their children, Prince Charles, right, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, pose for a photo on the lawn of Balmoral Castle, in Scotland. When the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II's body pulled out of the gates of Balmoral Castle on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, it marked the monarch's final departure from a personal sanctuary where she could shed the straitjacket of protocol and ceremony for a few weeks every year. The sprawling estate in the Scottish Highlands west of Aberdeen was a place where Elizabeth rode her beloved horses, picnicked, and pushed her children around the grounds on tricycles and wagons, setting aside the formality of Buckingham Palace. File Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — When the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s body pulled out of the gates of Balmoral Castle on Sunday, it marked the monarch’s final departure from a personal sanctuary where she could shed the straitjacket of protocol and ceremony for a few weeks every year.
The sprawling estate in the Scottish Highlands west of Aberdeen was a place where Elizabeth rode her beloved horses, picnicked, and pushed her children around the grounds on tricycles and wagons, setting aside the formality of Buckingham Palace.