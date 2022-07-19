Bannon contempt-of-Congress trial to begin in earnest
ASHRAF KHALIL, Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for longtime Trump adviser Steve Bannon unsuccessfully requested a one-month delay on the second day of his criminal trial for contempt of Congress.
U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols quickly denied that motion, and the trial was to begin in earnest Tuesday afternoon. However Nichols also indicated he might be open to a one-day delay.