Ballot drive to protect abortion rights launched in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A ballot drive launched in Michigan on Friday would enshrine a woman's right to an abortion in the state constitution, as the U.S. Supreme Court considers weakening or overturning its landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
Reproductive Freedom for All's petition would affirm the right to make pregnancy-related decisions without interference, including about abortion and other reproductive services such as birth control, supporters said. The groups leading the effort are Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan, the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan and Michigan Voices.