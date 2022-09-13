Bail revoked for Harmony Montgomery's stepmom

Hamel,Heather/AP

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who vanished in 2019 at age 5 will remain jailed following her arrest Friday after she failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing.

A judge on Tuesday granted the state's motion to revoke bail for Kayla Montgomery, 32, who was arrested Friday at a home in Manchester. An arrest warrant was issued for her Thursday after she did not show up at a hearing on charges against her, including that she lied to state health officials about having Harmony Montgomery in her care.