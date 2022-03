RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A commercial turkey operation in North Carolina has tested positive for avian flu following a test by a veterinary lab, the first time the virus has been found in the state's poultry industry, officials said Wednesday.

The N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services said in a news release that the flock of 32,100 birds at the operation in Johnston County was killed and was being composted to guard against spread of the avian flu. The operation was not identified.