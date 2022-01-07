Avalanche blocks I-90 on Montana side of Lookout Pass

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Three small snowslides on Friday, and concerns there might be more, led the Montana Department of Transportation to close the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Lookout Pass overnight, while avalanche warnings were in place in western Montana and for the Cooke City area north of Yellowstone National Park, officials said.
Heavy snow fell over the last several days and more was forecast Friday, along with strong winds and some rain, leading to the warnings and treacherous road conditions in several areas of the state.